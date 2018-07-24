Star’s scathing swipe after alleged affair

THE separation of Australian swimming's golden couple continues to deteriorate into an ugly mess with Aussie champion Emily Seebohm on Monday night going public with a scathing warning surrounding ex-boyfriend Mitch Larkin.

A report last week revealed an alleged affair is behind Seebohm's breakup with her long-term partner and fellow Aussie swim star.

The Daily Telegraph reported Larkin is suspected of having an affair "with another swimmer outside the Australian Swim Team".

The report claims rumours of Larkin's affair emerged around the time of the Australian team's Pan Pacific Championships qualifiers in Adelaide at the at the start of July.

ATTENTION WARNING SUNDAYS ONLY..... Mitch Larkin receives a kiss from partner Emily Seebohm during a swimming portrait session at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 11, 2018. (Photo by Michael Willson)

Seebohm has since declared the breakup is not the reason she missed the Aussie swim team's training camp in Queensland.

However, she has since gone public with veiled messages on social media suggesting reports of an alleged affair are correct in her opinion.

I’m over the drama you created. Now you can deal with what comes next. — Emily Seebohm (@emcbomb) July 23, 2018

Sources close to the couple have said the pair had agreed to try to work past the scandal and to try to save their two-year relationship.

However, the initial report last week indicated Seebohm then learned new information about the alleged affair and announced the following day that her relationship with Larkin was over.

"I would like to take this opportunity before more speculation and rumours are spread," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"Due to current events that have occurred, Mitch Larkin and I have decided to end our relationship."

The situation has turned even messier with reports surfacing Larkin is upset that the circumstances behind their separation have been publicly reported.

Seebohm on Sunday night offered another insight into the bitterness within the breakup with a scathing dig at Larkin which included a warning about the six-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

She posted a photo on her Instagram story which said: "Something I learned about people... if they do it once, they'll do it again".

Emily Seebohm posted this as an Instagram story

Seebohm, a seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, then posted another cryptic warning on Twitter, interpreted by many fans as another swipe at Larkin - and his reported anger at their breakup becoming public knowledge.

Seebohm last week also posted another image of herself performing acrobatic moves around a pole dancing pole. The image was interpreted by some to be a clear message for Larkin.

"This is the only bender I go on these days @purepoleacademy #purepole," Seebohm captioned the image.

She also told a fan on Instagram last week Thursday: "It's been a hard month for me but I'm doing my best."

The breakup came in the same week the former couple posed together in an advertising promotion for Brisbane's ICON fashion series at Brisbane's Treasury Casino and then took part in the fashion show.

Emily Seebohm, Mitch Larkin, Rach and Sam Thaiday, and Erin Holland showcasing the latest fashion trends ahead of the ICON Fashion Series.

Aussie swim coach Jacco Verhaeren admitted last week Seebohm's absence was "not ideal".

"It is of course always unfortunate if somebody has to miss out on the opportunity to be here and be with her teammates and train together," he said.

"It is difficult but of course she can train at home as well."

He also insisted the breakup will not cause a rift in the Aussie team.

"Of course, it is never nice to be in this situation but it is part of life. They're both mature people," he said.

"It's very unfortunate, very sad but at same time life moves on. They're very young and I'm sure they will too."