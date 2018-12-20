Menu
Login
News

Explosion reports a 'possible hoax'

Tara Miko
by
20th Dec 2018 11:56 AM

UPDATE: Reports of an explosion in Kingsthorpe is being treated as a possible hoax.

Emergency services rushed to a Bottletree Crt property after the 000 Call was made about 10.40am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene and found no evidence of a structure fire or explosion.

The incident is being treated as a hoax and is under investigation.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an explosion in Kingsthorpe on Toowoomba's western outskirts.

Initial reports indicate the explosion occurred on Bottletree Court just after 10.40am.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene with a second unit en route.

Queensland Ambulance and police are also responding.

More to come

toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    • 20th Dec 2018 6:07 PM
    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners