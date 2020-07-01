Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person allegedly taken to hospital after accident this morning.
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person allegedly taken to hospital after accident this morning.
News

Driver in critical condition after truck roller

Cathy Adams
1st Jul 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.40pm: A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a truck roll over this afternoon.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to Summerland Way near Dairy Flat about midday today.

"A truck travelling southbound has collided with a barrier in the northbound lane," she said.

"The man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."

More to come.

Original story: EMERGENCY services responded to a truck rollover at Dairy Flat near Woodenbong today.

Police, ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to a call at 12.20pm to reports of the incident on the Summerland Way.

The highway is open, but is subject to stop/slow conditions as one lane is closed to traffic.

A salvage operation later in the day may close the highway.

emergency services northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hello, Qantas! Airline returns to Ballina after 15 years

        premium_icon Hello, Qantas! Airline returns to Ballina after 15 years

        News THE new Sydney-Ballina route is part of the gradual ramping up of Qantas and Jetstar domestic flights.

        • 1st Jul 2020 3:30 PM
        Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        premium_icon Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        News Border checkpoints to cause significant gridlock

        • 1st Jul 2020 2:48 PM
        ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        premium_icon ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        News Tweed’s MP has slammed Jetstar’s flight expansion in Ballina.

        New technology helping save water and money

        premium_icon New technology helping save water and money

        News QUARTERLY billing cycles mean water leaks may not be detected for months, wasting...