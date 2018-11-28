‘Catastrophic’: 8000 evacuated as emergency declared

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES have declared an emergency around the Gracemere area as a dangerous bushfire bears down on the township, 11km southwest of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police statement said the declaration had been made under the Public Safety and Preservation Act at 3.50pm.

Residents of the area are being urged to evacuate to the Rockhampton Showgrounds and register themselves with police.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Rural Fire Service has declared the Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfield regions as under a catastrophic fire danger, the highest level on the scale.

Eight thousand people are being evacuated from Gracemere, near Rockhampton, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll saying the state was at catastrophic fire conditions.

Rockhampton SES controller Eddie Cowie said there are two fire fronts bearing down on Gracemere and Stanwell near the Capricornia Highway.

"This fire will only significantly increase with its intensity," Mr Cowie said.

The fires have caught the region by surprise, he said, causing a lot of concern.

But residents have been asked to remain calm.

Gracemere has never seen a mandatory evacuation in its 150-year histor

EARLIER: CATASTROPHIC fire conditions have now been declared on the north and central Queensland coasts as tinder-dry conditions and gusty winds wreak havoc on firefighting efforts.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Rural Fire Service has declared the Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfield regions as under a catastrophic fire danger, the highest level on the scale.

Eight thousand people are being evacuated from Gracemere, near Rockhampton, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll saying the state was at catastrophic fire conditions.

"We have never ever in this state been in this situation before," she said.

"We've not had a catastrophic level. This is uncharted waters."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this afternoon said the state was experiencing never-before-seen fire conditions in the state.

IN PICTURES: QUEENSLAND BUSHFIRES

"This is the first time we have had this category in Queensland," she said.

"Unprecedented, uncharted.

"There is a fast-moving fire from Stanwell to Gracemere.

"We are announcing an evacuation from Gracemere to Rockhampton.

"The conditions are catastrophic. We need an ordered evacuation from Gracemere to the Rockhampton Showgrounds."

A total of 138 bushfires are burning across the state, with several having destroyed several properties.

Twenty-nine state schools have been closed across central Queensland at the request of emergency services as conditions worsen in the region. Full details can be found here.

Emergency services are warning that lightning strikes from thunderstorms in the Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfields regions have the possibility to produce very dangerous fire weather conditions.

These fires have the potential to rapidly become dangerous due to strong winds, and emergency services are reinforcing the message that the fire danger won't relent until late in the evening.

Four other regions along the Queensland east coast are under severe fire conditions.

Families affected by bushfires near Rules Beach and Baffle Creek will be eligible for financial assistance.

The State Government has announced packages ranging from $180 for individuals and up to $900 for families who have lost their homes or possessions.

RESIDENTS REFUSING TO LEAVE

Residents of the small Queensland fishing community of Rules Beach who are refusing to evacuate have been told by frustrated police they could "burn to death" when a massive bushfire reaches the area.

A satellite image showing the scale of the fires in central Queensland.

More than 1000 people had already left their homes near the Deepwater fire, south of Agnes Water on the state's central coast, as of this morning. But many others are ignoring pleas to flee to safety and some residents are in the direct path of the inferno, even after police banged on their doors last night.

Among them is a Queensland fruit grower who is preparing to battle a massive bushfire racing towards his orchard at Deepwater as authorities urgently warn his neighbours they need to evacuate if they want to survive.

Macadamia grower Robert Griffith says a hot north north-easterly wind is blowing the fire, which is just three kilometres away, towards the property.

"The wind is hot and dry, you can smell the fire, you can see the embers flying across and the whole farm is littered with burnt leaves from the past couple of days," he said.

"As the crow flies it's only three kilometres away, we've probably got half an hour to an hour."

Mr Griffith said nine staff would stay and fight the approaching blaze but their families have moved out of the fire ground.

The team is setting up fire pumps and spray rigs that draw on the dam and creek, he said.

"Everyone is pretty tired but we're a close-knit team, so everyone's spirits are really high," he said.

Devastation caused by the bushfires at Deepwater. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

EVACUEES HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THEY'LL COME HOME TO

Rules Beach and Deepwater residents who were forced to flee to Miriam Vale say authorities aren't telling them anything.

Residents who spoke to The Courier-Mail say they have attended two community meetings in recent day but still have no idea whether their homes are still standing or not.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said authorities were being "top secret" about the current situation.

She felt the "political" nature of the emergency was preventing local officials from telling residents everything.

A community meeting is expected in Miriam Vale at 2pm.

PEOPLE LEAVING BY BOAT

The warning to evacuate has prompted some residents to consider fleeing by boat, while some are being removed from Rules Beach via SES boat.

The boats are understood to be picking up trapped residents who failed to make it out of Rules Beach via road this morning. They are being taken to the southern side of Baffle Creek, The Courier-Mail has been told.

Sally Ehrlich runs the Baffle Creek Caravan Park, and has so far declined to leave, saying the park is well-cleared and not prone to fire. Around nine people are currently at the park, which backs onto Baffle Creek itself.

Ms Ehrlich says the creek is their emergency escape route.

"We've got boats galore," she said.

"We'd be getting people out on the boats, over to Winfield (across the creek), that's the best we can do.

"We'd have to wait for a lot more fire yet, for us (to leave)."

"The beach is not going to be safe.

"The window for them to leave is closing fast. We expect a wind change and the fire is increasing dramatically."

AMBROSE RESIDENTS TOLD TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY

Residents of the small north Queensland town of Ambrose, west of Gladstone, have been told to leave immediately by emergency services as bushfires continue to ravage that part of the state.

The bushfire warning, released at 1.55pm by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, said that there was a blaze approaching the townships of Ambrose and Mt Larcom.

RESIDENTS WHO STAY 'RISKING DEATH'

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford also said residents who stayed were risking death by staying put.

"We are expecting a bad day, there's no easy way to say that," he told ABC radio this morning.

"What we're expecting in Queensland today is the kind of conditions (that other states) have seen in the past - these are the kind of days where people could lose their lives."

The bushfire alert has been upgraded to an emergency warning and QFES is urging local media to use the standard emergency warning signal over the air.

Mark Reiser with joey Emily (10 months) had to evacuate his Deepwater property. Picture: Mark Cranitch



Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the conditions in the area reminded him of the Ash Wednesday fires in Victoria which he experienced first-hand as a firefighter.

"I'm sure that some people have probably got very good and elaborate systems of pumps and dams and systems and they believe that 'I'll be OK and I know what I'm doing and I've done this before,'" Mr Crawford said.

"Today is not one of those days. Today is different. We are expecting a firestorm."

The firestorm would likely create "dead man zones" which would be impossible to survive, even in a car.

"That's basically a space that you get into where the humidity, the temperature, the fire creates its own weather cell and it becomes an area that is almost unlivable for a short period of time," Mr Crawford said.

"It's the kind of conditions that could consume a vehicle very fast … if we get through today and we haven't had them we will be so fortunate it isn't funny."

It comes as Queensland Fire and Emergency Service chief superintendent Paul Sheath confirmed at least one home was lost last night around Baffle Creek.

He said "about 20 to 30 per cent" of the community is refusing to leave.

They are either underestimating the blaze or do not want to leave their pets.

"Find shelter, try and fight the fire, enact your bushfire plan and call triple-0," Supt Sheath said.

"It might be too late if you're in that situation."

Last night proved fruitful for tireless firefighters who built strong containment lines around the fire.

The fire barely moved last night but today is expected to be the worst this week.

Strong gusty conditions and a storm are highly likely to see the fire burst through containment lines.

More than 80 fires are burning across the state, but the Deepwater fire and another at Dalrymple, west of Mackay, are of the most concern.

The charred entrance to a property at Deepwater. Picture: Mark Cranitch



The extremely large and intense fire at Deepwater is expected to impact Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek this morning.

"We are just asking those residents that are choosing to stay in place, we are trying to advise them that their safest option is not to be there," QFES Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack told Nine Network.

"We cannot guarantee that we will hold that fire under the conditions that we are currently experiencing. So their safest option is to not be with their property. Life preservation must be their highest priority at this stage."

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was incredibly frustrating to have to continually urge residents to leave a clearly dangerous situation.

"We predicted that the circumstances and conditions today were going to be horrific," Ms Carroll said.

"I've got to say, I'm getting a little bit frustrated about delivering the message constantly to leave now. So I implore once more, that you leave now."

Interstate crews arrived yesterday to help fight the inferno in central Queensland that's destroyed homes and burnt through at least 20,000 hectares of bush and farmland since Saturday.

Eight aircraft, including a massive waterbombing plane, which can dump 15,000 litres at a time, are also fighting the fire.

More crews from South Australia are expected to arrive today, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has indicated she may seek assistance from the army.