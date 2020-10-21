The Crown has reportedly found its Prince Charles for its final seasons, none other than the topical Dominic West.

West, 51, is best known for his work on crime series The Wire and The Affair - but perhaps has become more renowned in the mainstream thanks to his recent real-life alleged affair with Lily James, 31, and his bizarre headline-grabbing response to it alongside his wife Catherine FitzGerald.

Dominic West. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Showtime



In the ultimate irony considering his recent alleged behaviour, West will play Prince Charles as the series depicts the royal's own infidelity and its impact on his tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, who will be played by newcomer Emma Corrin, 24, in the show's upcoming fourth season.

Netflix's hit historical drama - which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the history of the British royal family from the 1940s up to the recent past - has cast various actors in its primary roles as characters age.

It recently added actor Jonathan Pryce to portray its oldest version of Prince Philip (after Matt Smith, 37, played the youngest version of the character in Seasons 1 and 2, and Tobias Menzies, 46, took over for Philip's middle years in Seasons 3 and 4).

Before West, Prince Charles was played by Josh O'Connor, 30.

UK actor Josh O'Connor played Prince Charles in season three of The Crown on Netflix.

West will reportedly join the show for its fifth and sixth seasons, and the show is set to conclude with a sixth season.

Season 4 of The Crown premieres on Netflix on November 15.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Embattled actor cast in hit Netflix show