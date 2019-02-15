Rusciano ‘smoking in bed’ with baby joke backfires

Em Rusciano lashes out at husband over his joke.

Em Rusciano has lashed out at her husband in a hilarious Instagram post after he poked a little fun at his wife - and she wasn't impressed.

The former radio presenter, who gave birth to baby boy Elio Arthur Rusciano-Barrow in January, found out her husband, Scott Barrow, jokingly told their maternal child nurse yesterday that Rusciano was having "sly ciggies" in bed with their newborn son.

Em Rusciano’s husband Scott thought it would be funny to tell their maternity child nurse his wife was having a few ‘sly ciggies’ in bed with their newborn son.

She took to her Instagram to fill fans in on his "f***kin stupid" joke.

With Scott looking smug in the background, the video begins with Rusciano saying: "We've just come back from the maternal child health nurse. While we were sitting there, he thought he'd chuck in … I do what?" she asked a very amused Scott.

"Oh, that you were having a few sly ciggies? At night?"

The mum-of-three was unimpressed and with a look of disbelief said: "In bed with the baby. I don't smoke. I've never smoked."

The mother-of-three clearly wasn’t impressed and lost it at her husband in a hilarious video, saying she’s never smoked.

"I was confident she could see the irony," interjected Scott, before Rusciano yelled: "No! No! I'm struggling. Everything's leaking. I've got a sty, I've got a cut (hand).

"I was up all night and this d***head thinks it's OK to crack a joke that I'm smoking ciggies in bed with the baby to the woman taking notes. Copious notes!"

Scott responded: "I'll play a straighter bat from now on."

"Why do you think you're so funny? Leave that to me, mate," Rusciano said before Scott burst out laughing.

We think he learned his lesson.

Followers were amused by the story, even backing Scott's joke, with one writing: "I'm sorry but it's actually hilarious. Keep laughing or you'll cry xx.

"Oh Em I have watched this at least 10 times, cracks me up."

"Omg that's funny, child care nurses do not take jokes very well lol," another added.

The video, which was uploaded yesterday, has been viewed more than 77,800 times.

Rusciano and her husband Scott already have two children, Marchella, 16, and Odette, 11.

Moral of the story - don't mess with a woman who has just given birth.