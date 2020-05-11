Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aussie model Elyse Knowles has purchased a $2.3m property in Byron Bay. File Photo.
Aussie model Elyse Knowles has purchased a $2.3m property in Byron Bay. File Photo.
News

Elyse Knowles buys $2.3m house in Byron Bay

Holly Cormack
11th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER renting near Tallow Beach for more than a year, 27-year-old model Elyse Knowles and carpenter boyfriend Josh Barker have settled into their new home at Byron Bay.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the 1960s beach house was bought, barely a week into its marketing, for $2.3 million.

Elyse and Josh will renovate the property using their company, J & E Projects.
Elyse and Josh will renovate the property using their company, J & E Projects.

The tradie couple intend to renovate the spacious two-level, four-bedroom property using their own building and design company, J & E Projects, which they launched in 2018.

The 500-square-metre block has a large tropical garden, with plenty of space for their two adorable ­Weimaraner dogs, Islae and Harlow, to run around.

Elyse and Josh made the move from Melbourne to Byron Bay to chase a more sustainable lifestyle, noting that the Byron community was much more environmentally conscious.

The couple moved to Byron for a more sustainable lifestyle.
The couple moved to Byron for a more sustainable lifestyle.

The couple is best known for their 2017 appearance on the Channel 9 reality television series The Block.

Elyse and Josh took out first prize after selling their Elsternwick renovation project to comedian Dave Hughes for $3.067 million.

Elyse is an ambassador for several high-end brands such as Aveda Haircare, Seafolly swimwear, and is the face of the department store chain Myer.

byron bay property elyse knowles northern rivers real estate tv celebrity
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How council won battle against seniors living project

        premium_icon How council won battle against seniors living project

        Council News THE developer wanted to expand its Ballina site with 75 new dwellings.

        Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        News THE vital service has flown more than 10,000 missions since 1982

        Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        premium_icon Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        News NRMA confirmed petrol prices are coming down in parts of the Northern Rivers, but...

        HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        premium_icon HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        News PROPERTIES have been sold after just a couple of weeks on the market.