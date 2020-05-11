Elyse Knowles buys $2.3m house in Byron Bay
AFTER renting near Tallow Beach for more than a year, 27-year-old model Elyse Knowles and carpenter boyfriend Josh Barker have settled into their new home at Byron Bay.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the 1960s beach house was bought, barely a week into its marketing, for $2.3 million.
The tradie couple intend to renovate the spacious two-level, four-bedroom property using their own building and design company, J & E Projects, which they launched in 2018.
The 500-square-metre block has a large tropical garden, with plenty of space for their two adorable Weimaraner dogs, Islae and Harlow, to run around.
Elyse and Josh made the move from Melbourne to Byron Bay to chase a more sustainable lifestyle, noting that the Byron community was much more environmentally conscious.
The couple is best known for their 2017 appearance on the Channel 9 reality television series The Block.
Elyse and Josh took out first prize after selling their Elsternwick renovation project to comedian Dave Hughes for $3.067 million.
Elyse is an ambassador for several high-end brands such as Aveda Haircare, Seafolly swimwear, and is the face of the department store chain Myer.