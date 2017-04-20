Elsa Pataky reveals the reason why she calls Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

SHE'S married to our hottest export, and together they are one of the world's biggest celebrity couples.

But Spanish-born model, actress and mother Elsa Pataky's move to Byron Bay three years ago with husband Chris Hemsworth wasn't simply for a sea change.

Speaking to news.com.au, Pataky, 40, admitted the constant battle of avoiding the paparazzi became too much for the young family.

"We couldn't take it anymore," Pataky said.

"In LA, my kids had a camera in front of them all the time and it made my daughter [India] become very scared of photos.

"She didn't want pictures taken and didn't want to be in photos."

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky enjoy a walk along Whitehaven Beach, Queensland. Tourism Australia

Pataky married Australia actor Chris Hemsworth in 2010, after a chance meeting through a dialect coach in Hollywood.

In an interview with Stellar magazine, the blonde beauty revealed the coach was determined for the pair to meet on a blind date.

"We decided to meet each other because she [dialect coach] wasn't going to leave us alone!," Pataky said.

"Something told her we would be good together."

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky explore a remote waterhole in The Kimberley, Western Australia. Tourism Australia

The pair fell in love, and after a 10-month romance, tied the knot in Sumba, Indonesia. Today, they have three children together - India, 4, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3.

Pataky said the move to Byron Bay allowed her family some privacy from the paparazzi, and gave her kids a chance to be just that - kids.

"Byron is more relaxed than in LA for us," she said,

"But they [paparazzi] do bother you ... and it's something we find all the time but there's nothing you can really do about it.

"At least here they [paparazzi] aren't right in front of us and in our face."

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss

Pataky said that while she will never be able to completely avoid the photographers, they respect her family for the most part in Byron Bay.

"It has been better in that way at least in Byron," she said.

"For the kids, they don't see them here [paparazzi] and that's the most important thing for us.

"I hope it keeps being like this because I don't know where else we will go."

In 2014, Pataky and Hemsworth settled on a house just outside of Byron Bay for a reported $7.2 million.

Speaking of the northern NSW town, Pataky said she and Chris were drawn to the farm meets surf lifestyle.

"We did the move three years ago and I'm so happy with it," she said.

"I really wanted to be in a place where I'm out of reach to the media ... and in Byron we just feel like locals.

"People really respect us ... and it's what I always dreamt of giving to my kids."

Elsa Pataky attends the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Centers Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes

The Fate of the Furious actress grew up in a Madrid, Spain but has always "been in love" with the idea of moving to a farm and surrounding herself with horses.

Speaking of her family and filming schedule, Pataky said both she and Hemsworth avoid working at the same time.

"I have somebody who stays with me and looks after the kids when Chris and I are not around," she said.

"I have my mum and my mother-in-law around whenever we need them. I like to have somebody that I really know will give the same love that I give to my kids.

"But Chris and I try not to work at the same time. So when I'm working, he's not and when I'm with the kids he's working ... which is usually most of the time.

Earlier this week, Pataky was unveiled as an ambassador for a L'Oréal Paris hair care range in Australia, called Botanicals Fresh Care range.

"I love using this range of products - everything from the scent to how it makes my hair feel and the beautiful packaging," Elsa said in a statement.