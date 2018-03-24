Elon Musk joins #DeleteFacebook movement

ROCKET company SpaceX's verified Facebook page has disappeared, minutes after its founder and Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musknonchalantly promised on Twitter to take down the page when challenged by a user.

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a user tweeted to Tesla chief Musk.

His response: "I didn't realise there was one. Will do."

SpaceX's Facebook page, which had more than 2.7 million followers, is no longer accessible.

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. Picture: AAP

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton of the #deletefacebook tag.

"What's Facebook?" Musk tweeted.

He then took it a step further when a user said the Tesla Facebook page should probably go as well.

"Definitely," he responded. "Looks lame anyway".

The Tesla page also had about 2.6 billion 'likes'.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: AP

As of 1pm EST (4am AEDT) both pages were unreachable.

A Tesla spokesperson deferred to Mr Musk's tweets.

"I'll just refer you to Elon's tweets this morning," says Tesla in an email to CNBC.

Elon Musk has deleted SpaceX’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Facebook has been in damage control after it was revealed that it exposed data on 50 million Facebook users to a researcher who worked at Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump's election campaign.

A judge in the UK issued a warrant for the London offices of Cambridge Analytica to be searched late on Friday night, local time.

Elon Musk then deleted Tesla’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham wants access to records and data in the hands of the London-based company amid claims that Facebook data may have been illegally acquired and used for political campaigns.

Mr Zuckerberg pledged on Wednesday to take a series of steps to protect data and fix what he called a "breach of trust" between the social network and its users.

People are urging others to delete Facebook. Picture: AFP

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again."