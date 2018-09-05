Menu
LEAPS AND BOUNDS: Byron Community Primary School travelled down to Coffs Harbour last week to compete in the North Coast Independent Schools (NCIS) Athletics carnival.
Elena makes it to state discus

5th Sep 2018 4:30 PM

STUDENTS from Byron Community Primary School travelled down to Coffs Harbour last week to compete in the North Coast Independent Schools Athletics carnival.

There were 36 children aged between eight and 12 participating, with all the students putting in a fantastic effort and enjoying the opportunity to represent their school.

"We had some very exciting results with Elena Nagel coming first in 12-13-years' discus with a throw of 18.63m,” school director Emma Wappett said.

"She beat 35 other competitors to achieve this outstanding result. This means Elena will be going to Sydney on September 13 to represent the North Coast.

"Phoebe Pockley finished second in the 800m and Jimmy Coppin-Buckenham finished third in 800m, however although these were awesome results, the NCIS can only take first down to Sydney for this event.

"The majority of our students improved in their times, jumps and throws and are all better for the great experience.”

