Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hazard signs warning drivers of elderly members crossing is doing little to stop the road rage and speeding seen on this Ballina road. (AAP Image/James Ross)
Hazard signs warning drivers of elderly members crossing is doing little to stop the road rage and speeding seen on this Ballina road. (AAP Image/James Ross)
Council News

Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
13th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Calls for road safety upgrades on an Alstonville road have been put before Ballina Shire Council following claims elderly pedestrians are being "verbally abused" and "traumatised" by speeding motorists.

The concerns for Adventist Senior Living Centre residents have been raised in the council's agenda this Wednesday, with councillors and residents alike calling for changes following serious reports.

According to Adventist Senior Living Centre manager Andrew Tucker, the 60km/h zone is regularly flouted by drivers along the Pearces Creek Rd and Lismore Rd/Bugden Ave stretch, making it difficult for residents to cross.

"Recently one of the residents from the independent Living Village was returning from the Alstonville township along the pathway in their Mobility Scooter," he said.

"They reached our Village and on crossing the road they encountered a motorist who was verbally abusive to them. This obviously caused the resident significant distress."

Mr Tucker said staff too found it impossible to leave the facility "as drivers come up over the crest and speed down the hill."

Aerial View of Path Road Crossing and Entrance to SDA Facility.
Aerial View of Path Road Crossing and Entrance to SDA Facility.


His opinions were seconded by councillor Eoin Johnston who had heard a "number of complaints" about the road.

"The most recent example is that of a 94 year old woman, who still uses a walking frame to go up to the shops, being abused by a speeding driver because he had to temporarily slow down as she completed crossing the road," Cr Johnston said. 

"Her daughter, who is a person I respect, told me that her mum was so traumatised that she will not go out again.

"I had heard other complaints over the years but I have now committed to try to rectify the problem."

Solutions suggested to the council included traffic calmers, enhanced signage, a marked crossing and/or a reduction in the speed limit.

However, the council agenda suggests an effective fix could be limited.

"The location of the aged care facility, being in a rural area, beyond the town limits is not ideal for safe pedestrian access," it read.

"While there is a path and the road has a 60kph speed limit posted, compliance will always be problematic as drivers tend to drive at higher speeds being influenced by the rural roadside conditions."

The agenda has no listed recommendations at this stage.

Originally published as Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

alstonvillle ballina road ballina shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love it or hate it: New proposal could see Lake pool reopen

        Premium Content Love it or hate it: New proposal could see Lake pool reopen

        News To close it or save it? The pool issue has been divisive – and now it’s back on the council agenda.

        Film shoot to close popular coastal road

        Premium Content Film shoot to close popular coastal road

        News Filming on the Northern Rivers will cause a temporary closure to a popular local...

        Alert: Shark spotted at popular beach two days in a row

        Premium Content Alert: Shark spotted at popular beach two days in a row

        News An unknown species has been seen at the beach around the same time both mornings.

        ‘Superspreader’ party numbers grow

        ‘Superspreader’ party numbers grow

        Health Woman who attended a hen’s party in Byron Bay added to tally