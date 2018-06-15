Elderly man disappears on fishing trip

Kenny Parker is missing after going fishing in Brooms Head. Here he is with his dog Digger.

Kenny Parker is missing after going fishing in Brooms Head. Here he is with his dog Digger. Stephen Otten

A BROOMS HEAD man has gone missing while on a fishing trip in Sandon.

The 72-year-old man, Ken (Kenneth) Parker, was on a fishing trip with a friend and was last seen on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm when he left to go fishing.

Thursday night, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, SES units and the Westpac Helicopter searched for Mr Parker but called off the search due to darkness.

Mr Parker was staying on the south side of the river in a beach house on Jetty Rd, Sandon Village.

He told his friend he was heading down to Sandon River to go fishing; however, his boat is still anchored at the jetty but his fishing rod is missing.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.

A search has been conducted by police along the beach and National Park track. Westpac Rescue helicopter conducted a sweep of the Sandon Headland, however, Mr Parker has not been found.

Mr Parker is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a heavy build and balding white hair and blue eyes.

The search resumed this morning and involves local police, Police Rescue, SES, Surf Lifesaving NSW, Maritime Services as well as a Maritime drone and a helicopter.

Anyone with information, or that sights Ken Parker, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Read the earlier story HERE