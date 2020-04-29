Elderly man critical after horror home invasion

An elderly couple aged in their 80s have been brutally bashed in a horrific home invasion that has left the man fighting for life.

Four men allegedly stormed the couple's home on Tallowood Crescent in Cherrybrook, demanding money and assaulting the couple before fleeing.

The woman suffered head injuries and a broken arm. Picture: Bill Hearne

The wife, 84, managed to alert a neighbour who called triple-0. The couple's son and other family members arrived at the home shortly after.

The man, 86, was treated at the scene before being transferred to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Police at the scene of the attack which left one man in a critical condition. Picture: Bill Hearne

He was left unconscious by the attack while his wife suffered head injuries and a broken arm.

Police dogs were used to scour the area and a nearby laneway was investigated but the assailants were not found.

A crime scene has been established and police are continuing their investigations.

Originally published as Elderly man critical after horror Sydney home invasion