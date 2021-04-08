Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
Crime

Elderly disabled man allegedly swindled of $25k by carer

Matty Holdsworth
8th Apr 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast aged carer has been charged for allegedly swindling an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.

Detectives from the Nambour CIB have charged the 56-year-old carer with 19 fraud offences.

Nambour CIB Detective Sergeant Paul Reilly said the victim was a man in his 80s who had a disability.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Coast's top GP slams 'ludicrous' vaccine rollout issues

Sergeant Reilly said the carer allegedly used the victim's bank cards to make transaction purchases for "personal benefit".

"It was in excess of $25,000 over a period of about three years," Sergeant Reilly said.

Sergeant Reilly said the alleged offences occurred in the victim's home, and not at an aged care facility.

The accused was released on bail with conditions to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5.

Sergeant Reilly said he was not aware of any other victims.

aged care sunshine coast maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        Premium Content Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        News Looking for the best locations to produce top content? Here is our guide to some of the best secret spots near Byron Bay.

        Spanish guitar maestro hits the stage

        Premium Content Spanish guitar maestro hits the stage

        News Paco Lara brings songs from his first solo album, The Andalusian Guitar.

        Men sentenced over bizarre Grindr robbery

        Premium Content Men sentenced over bizarre Grindr robbery

        Crime A trio came up with a plot to rob a 69-year-old man, court hears

        Urgent call for post-floods home protection for all

        Urgent call for post-floods home protection for all

        News “We all saw that horrible footage of a home drifting away..."