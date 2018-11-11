Federer pic leaves public in awe

The Nitto ATP Finals must be in trouble, forcing the world’s best players to take the train.

COMMUTERS on the London Underground were shocked on Friday night when they were joined by sporting royalty in Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In fact, eight of the top 10 players in the world were sharing the train with regular passengers on the way to Westminster station and the English Houses of Parliament for the launch of the Nitto ATP Finals.

Kei Nishikori, Dominic Thiem, John Isner, Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev, as well as Djokovic and Federer are all set to play in the event.

But nowadays, you can't go anywhere without a selfie.

The standout in the picture has to be the woman in the red jacket giving a smile down the barrel of the camera with a nice little photo bomb.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Nitto Finals event director Adam Hogg but Federer took the photo, as captured by photographers travelling with the stars.

The young guns sit while the old blokes do all the work — typical Millennials.

Federer, who enters the tournament sitting on 99 ATP Tour tournament wins - second behind only American Jimmy Connors with 109 - is looking forward to end the year on a high.

The 37-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion is competing for the 15th time at the year-ending event and looks to add to his two Grand Slams and three ATP Masters wins.

"It's a good achievement," Federer said. "Last year I couldn't be here, so it's nice to be able to do it again because this year I had to start farther back in the rankings. My early goal was to be maybe at the halfway point before or after Wimbledon, around 8th in the world.

"By winning the Australian Open I was pretty much in a good position throughout after that, so I was very happy how I played throughout the entire season.

"I'm very happy to be here again and get a chance to compete with the best. It's always one of the big highlights of the year playing here."

The eight singles players for the Nitto ATP Finals come together at London's iconic Houses of Parliament.

American John Isner said the train ride in was a fun way for arrive.

"Although we've probably all ridden on the tube a time or two, this was very different," Isner said.

"It's a very cool way to make an entrance. There were quite a few surprised looks on the faces of folks, especially when Roger and Novak walked by. It was a pretty cool treat for them."

World No.10 Isner is set to face Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic in his pool and says it's a huge opportunity.

"I'm going up against the No.1 player in the world," Isner said. "Everyone I'm going to play this week is ranked ahead of me so it's a pretty unique spot that I'm in.

"It's going to be a lot of fun but also a situation where I don't have much to lose. I'm going to be the underdog. It's a situation I like and I'm going to relish it."