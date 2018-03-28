Eight go to state champs

OCEAN Shore Public School's junior boys and girls swim relay teams are off to the state swimming championships on April 12 at the Homebush Olympic Stadium in Sydney.

Its a big achievement for the school to get not one but two teams into the competition from among all the schools in the region.

"As a school community, Ocean Shores is extremely proud of our two junior relay teams who have surpassed expectations and reached state level in swimming,” Relieving Principal Erin Ensor said. "More than 200 schools were vying for North Coast Team selection to compete at Sydney International Aquatic Centre in April and we all wish our swimmers the best of luck.”

Both Oska Martin and Grace Farrell are excited to be catching a plane down to Sydney, even though their races will last only a couple of minutes. For one competitor, Taylor Simpson this will be his first trip down to the big smoke.

Grace has been busy training already in her local swimming squad but Oska has just been relying on his surfing to get in shape for the big day.

"We are really excited to be part of the teams, going away with friends and urging each other on.” Grace said.

"Team work and supporting each other is really important.”