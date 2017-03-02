Efforts ramped up for Byron skate park

BYRON Shire Councillors Paul Spooner and Jan Hackett took time out last week to meet with Northern Rivers skaters at the Byron Rec Grounds and throw local Labour's support behind building a skate park in Byron Bay.

The campaign to ramp up efforts for local skaters is being led by local Labour member David Krippner.

"Many of the young people I know in town would love a skate park. It would provide a focal point for the community, with opportunities for community activities, murals and events.”

Cr. Paul Spooner said, "Properly funded, a skate park not only to be used for skating, but could be designed in a way that it is a piece of artwork for the community.

"This idea fits in perfectly with the Byron Bay Masterplan adopted by Council and should be given a high priority.

"We are calling on council to provide funding to build a skate park in Byron Bay.

"The closest skate park is located in Suffolk Park, and is considered by many to be well below average.

"With rate rises and paid parking, it's only fair that locals, and especially young locals, benefit positively in a town that is so often over-run by tourists.”

A change.org petition has been set up to support the project at: bit.ly/skateparkforbyronbay