Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

People are encouraged to head along to help clean up Byron Bay’s beaches on Saturday.

A CALL to action will see Byron Shire Council and Take 3 join forces to encourage people to clean up natural spaces.

The event aims to divert the attention of the towns 2 million plus visitors to preserving Byron’s natural beauty.

The idea is simple: take three pieces of rubbish with you when you leave beaches, waterways and natural spaces and you’ve made a difference.

The event was originally planned for Thursday, February 13 but was postponed due to the heavy rain.

The free event kicks off at Apex Park, Byron Bay from 9am.

All welcome.