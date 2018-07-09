Edmonds fancies his chances in Ramornie

Trainer Toby Edmonds will have three handy gallopers engaged in Wednesday’s Ramornie sprint.

TOBY Edmonds will have three runners in Wednesday's Grafton Ramornie, with Tyzone and Siegfried joined by Havasay, who has had one start for the stable for one win.

Havasay's regular trainer Liam Birchley cannot have runners in NSW until the outcome of his appeal to VCAT over a one-year disqualification is heard, so the horse moved to Edmonds recently.

Matt McGillivray will ride Havasay, while Glen Colless is to ride Tyzone after Jeff Lloyd elected to ride at the Ipswich meeting on Wednesday.

Lloyd is scheduled to arrive back in Australia on Tuesday after riding a winner at South Africa's rich Durban July meeting at the weekend.

A jockey is yet to be locked in for Siegfried.

Edmonds said Tyzone had freshened up nicely since his narrow second in the Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes last month.

"He's coming back from 1350m to 1200m, so the month between runs is ideal," Edmonds said.

"He doesn't take much training and he's in a good spot. Havasay is going good and he looks great. Looking from afar, his last-start effort looked very good."

Queensland stables dominate the Ramornie market, occupying the top-three lines in Ladbrokes' fixed odds market.

Glen Colless will ride Tyzone in the Ramornie. Picture: Mike Batterham.

Tumbler, an unlucky last-start second in the Healy Stakes behind Spright, is the $6 favourite in a wide-open betting affair.

The Chris Munce-trained First Crush is the early equal favourite for Thursday's Grafton Cup off the back of placings in the Ipswich and Caloundra Cups last month.

Four horses share the top line of betting with Ladbrokes for the Cup, with First Crush joined by Montauk, Sayed and the iron horse Tradesman.

Meanwhile, the Queensland racing industry is likely to know its fate with regards to the point of consumption tax outcome this week.

The Government is in the final stages of mapping out where funds raised from the tax will go. The POC will be introduced on October 1 and it is understood the Government is sticking solid with its rate to tax wagering providers 15 per cent of revenue.

The Queensland racing industry has lobbied strongly that money raised should be diverted back into racing.

NSW has committed $40 million to its three racing codes from its POC tax revenues.

LATEST MARKET

GRAFTON RAMORNIE

Wednesday

$6 Tumbler

$7.50 Havasay

$8 Akasaki, Tyzone, Zestful

$10 Albumin, The Monstar

$16 Belflyer, King Lear, Snoopy

$18 Malvern Estate

$21+ Others

Odds: Ladbrokes