EDITORIAL: Political climate change

HEAVY WHETHER: Hard Rain was falling everywhere across the globe. the whether closed in everywhere drenching us all in even more doubt and clouding our future.

ALL last week we have been making heavy weather of the whether.

Forecasters got the weather part of our weekend right but forecasting all the other 'whether' affecting the political climate here and across the globe is less certain.

Real rain fell fast and furious across our region drenching Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival and competitors at the Ben King Surf Classic.

Not that it mattered. No amount of water will stop a bargain hunter or the competitors in the BK Classic.

But a Dylan-esque Hard Rain was falling everywhere else on the globe. Whether closed in everywhere drenching us all in even more doubt and clouding our future.

At home we were all wondering whether it's okay for a coal company to announce approval of a project it doesn't have the money to build.

The question is whether any bank anywhere will stump up money for the multi-billion dollar project and whether it will matter as the price of re-newables continues to drop.

Many are also asking whether it's okay for our government to fight so hard for fossil fuel industries when it's clear our nation's future lies in re-newables, whether they like it or not.

The Finkel Review points to a way forward for climate policy but whether all parties can refrain from point scoring (which releases massive amounts of damaging hot air) long enough to vote it through is just contributing to the unstable whether.

Meanwhile over on Brexit Island, a country famous for its poor weather, voters wondered whether Jeremy Corben (who looks a little weathered himself) could win.

Jezza didn't win but he also didn't lose so the hapless Brexiteers, are wondering whether Theresa May can hang on or whether she should prepare herself for a hard exit from Downing St or Doxit.

Finally Britain's both Little and Large are left wondering whether they should themselves prepare for a hard or soft Brexit or whether it will turn into Stayxit.

The whether was heavy Stateside as well with Topical Cyclone James Comey asking whether it was okay for Russia to rig an election.

Whether a smoking gun is uncovered by the Comey testimony is yet to be seen and no killer blow has been landed... so far.

It was just more heavy whether for Trump. But as far as his constituency is concerned heavy whether runs off Donald's back just like water off a ducks back after its been soaked in an oil spill.

All this whether is certainly affecting the political climate as more toxic hot air gets vented every day.

The whether is going to get more extreme until we get real political climate change.