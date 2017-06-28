EDITORIAL: Wonderful Whales deliver for the community

AFTER last week's spray about everybody and everything "Byronesque” I have decided to step outside of my gluten free "Rant-atorium” to focus on some good news about people doing good in our shire.

I am talking about that self-deprecating pod of greying cetaceans, The Byron Bay Winter Whales who last weekend gave away fifty five grand to community groups in the shire. The money was raised at their Byron Bay Property Sales Swim Classic and the Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim held last May.

Now, I am not sure how much actual swimming goes on at their regular weekly Winter Whales meetings but I do know that a lot of work goes on planning for these massive community events.

President Peter Bennett told me now the funds have been disbursed, planning begins almost straight away for next year's 32nd event.

What is unique about the swim is that the Whales themselves contact all the community groups across the shire directly to ask what is needed. The money is then handed directly to the recipients - no middle men, no administration and no mucking about. Simple.

The Whales also make a point of involving recipient organisations in the running of the massive events so the Byron Lennox Junior Rugby League Club is manning the sausage sizzle, the surf club runs the water safety, the local scouts distribute the T-shirts and so on - you get the idea.

There is also a long list of local businesses that support the swim so check out the signage down at the surf club for a full list of the businesses that give to this event and support them where you can.

Get involved and you too can be part of a good news story in OUR Byron Shire.

- Christian Morrow