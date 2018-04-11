EDITORIAL: Welcome to the Futuretorium

LANDMARK SITE: Old Byron Town will include the museum of double-pluggers and tie dye, a petting piggery and the world's largest ball of surf board wax.

BYRON Council is calling for Expressions of Interest into the masterplanning and strategic development of outcomes based future focussed ideas for the water treatment plant on Broken Head Road Road.

Here at the BSN Futurtorium we are way ahead already with a range of ideas that are going to kick some serious asset.

1. Ballina has the prawn, Coffs has the banana so we obviously need the big dolphin leaping over the rainbow. Or we could hold a competition to determine which culturally significant object should be subject to enlargement for the roadside signage. Please note The Big Pothole won't work.

2. Establish Old Byron Town along the line of Mike and Mal Leyland's Australia Park. I have previously written here about the need to preserve all that was good and decent about Byron pre-Instagram. Old Byron Town would include the Museum of double pluggers and tie dye, a petting piggery, the world's largest ball of surf board wax together with the museum of whaling, sand mining and bulldozers.

3. The thing that would really put us right up there with the Gold Coast is a canal estate. I can feel the humidity increase from real estate agents up and down the coast salivating as we speak. That's right 60 absolute waterfront MacPalaces. Nothing says a town has arrived at the peak of urban sophistication like a canal estate, especially if we dredge Tallow Creek so the punters can sail their boats right up to their front doors.

4. There are already a settling pond on site just ripe for conversion into a Kelly Slater style wave pool with a surrealistically perfect barrel. Sure the smell may be off-putting at first but liberal applications of antibiotics and chlorine will have the smell and any patron's fungal infections cleared up in no time.

5. Finally one last idea out of left field. We could build an all year round aquatic centre. I know it makes no sense to build a world class aquatic facility just near a high school on a flat section of bike path just out side of town on a bus route but I thought I'd put that whacky idea out there.

We do crazy things like that all the time round here.

Voting closes April 27.

Christian Morrow- Editor and Innovation Activator