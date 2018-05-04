EDITORIAL: We don't need no cruising children

IN HIS NAME: Our newly energised teachers or educational Handmaids shall henceforth be known collectively as 'Ofsimons'.

IN HIS NAME: Our newly energised teachers or educational Handmaids shall henceforth be known collectively as 'Ofsimons'. Christian Morrow

AT LAST we finally know who to blame for the dumbing down of Australia over the past decade.

It's not the surgically and protein powder enhanced Ken and Barbies of reality television, nor is it the voracious plague of influencers lurking in the tepid shallows of social media.

It is the school students themselves.

The lighting of the cleansing fire that is Gonski 2.0 by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham earlier this week has revealed that it is our children who have been 'cruising' through their school years aided and abetted of course by those latte-sipping, under- performing and over- unionised teachers.

Didn't you just know it?

But don't worry, the boffins have come up with a solution.

Each and every child in the country will henceforth have their own individual, bespoke learning plan with pieces of curriculum assembled to best suit their learning needs much like a gluten intolerant vegan expects every restaurant to completely change the menu to suit their imaginary range of allergies.

Thusly, the fruit of our nation's loins, will be whisked through school post haste to become productive units in society, such as corporate board members, computer programmers or social media influencers, in no time flat.

A little known part of this plan is that in order to cut down the 'cruising and a coasting' every facet of school life, including sport will be individualised.

Praise be the offspring with the individualised names will play fully individualised sports.

For instance to best suit her needs little Amjerthizt (with the silent 'j') Jones with play a hybridised sport involving aspects of golf, interpretive dance and rugby league.

Little Djarydd (with two silent 'd's') Smith will play a game combining elements of surfing, needlework and synchronised swimming.

Once again these individualised sports will accelerate Amjerthizt and Djarrydd's achievement of sporting excellence and optimise their potential to podium for their country.

The children or clients will also be able to attend school at any time of day between 5am-10pm at night depending on when they feel most goal oriented.

Each child will be hooked up to the central NAPLAN unit inside their own individualised piece of playground to ensure that our high achievers do not fraternise with any cruisers or coasters during lunch.

All this curriculum customisation will be undertaken by our newly energised teachers or educational Handmaids, who shall henceforth be known collectively as 'Ofsimons'.

In his name they will rejoice in the opportunity to customise and deliver roughly 25 individual learning plans for the up to six classes they teach each day.

This may sound harsh, but really the little 'cruisers' brought it on themselves.