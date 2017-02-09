EDITORIAL: The un-affordable merry-go-round

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Affordable Housing in Byron Shire.... maybe not so much.

THE conversation about affordable housing in the Byron Shire is the conversation we can't afford not to have here in Byron Shire.

It that sounds like a confusing merry-go-round of a statement then hold on because trying to understand the problem and its ramifications is a real head spinner.

Property prices are going up and up which is great if you happen to own some of this property and get to collect the rent.

But it is also makes our town less affordable for the people who live and work here and more boring every day for several reason.

It is incredibly hard to find somewhere to live if you don't happen to be on six figures, so our community strikes out several ways on this.

People who do exciting alternative things in the creative arts and industry (that's right, people who made Byron Shire unique in the first place) don't make much money and can't afford to live here.

So they move out to be replaced by well heeled sea changers who do not like messy creative noisy things like music festivals and venues, developments that aren't theirs, markets or fire twirling environmentalists and that makes Byron a little more drab every day.

Entrepreneurial small business owners also cop it. High rents often force out these go-getters who are then replaced by big national brands that can afford the rent but then we wind up with the same shops you see in every capital city mall.

Then there is the whole social justice thing- with poorer and older locals (many of them newly single women) unable to live in their own town with dignity and security.

Ironically, quite a lot of our low income earners work in the thriving but chronically underpaid and casualised tourism and hospitality industry that underpins the town's economy, so they are snookered accommodation- wise as well.

Added to this is the explosive growth of the sharing economy with online holiday rental platforms such as 'Air you know who' sucking properties out of the rental market at a rate of knots. Especially when the tourists sleeping in these 'Air BnBusinesses' aren't kicking in for the upkeep of local infrastructure. But don't get me started on the need for a bed tax.

Council had a shot at trying to ease the affordable accommodation crisis a couple of years back by waiving the development contribution on granny flats. But those granny flats are not full of grateful grannies they are chockers with holiday renters.

So my take home message (if you are lucky enough to have a home to take it home to) is get along to council's affordable housing summit at the Cavanbah Centre tomorrow (Friday February 10) and pitch in to see if we can't help tackle this one.

- Register at: byron.nsw.gov.au.