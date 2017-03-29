News

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it up for you.

Christian Morrow
| 29th Mar 2017 5:46 PM
THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.
THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RENOVATION and renewal is the name of the game here inside the NSW housing bubble and so in line with every other show on the telly I can now reveal my big reveal.

My plan is to build a totally eco-sustainable, non-council friendly granny flat/motel room at my place entirely out of the crap I pick up on my many walks along our once pristine beaches.

Of course I will be stuffing said flat with as many Air BnBers as I can so they can experience the rich textures and smells that are now integral to Byron Shire...apparently.

And really it's been a doddle because the amount of stuff left strewn around the place sometimes does rival your average hardware store when it comes to quality.

The walls are constructed entirely of cigarette butts, stuck together with used chewing gum and the windows are fabricated from empty beer bottles.

The curtains are crafted from the finest of discarded band aids and most of the furniture is made of coffee cups and empty food containers from all the big name fast food companies that don't have outlets here in town.

And I really want to send out a big thanks to those visitors who go to all the trouble of bringing it all the way here to throw into our bushland. It's really sped up construction.

It's finished with a carpet of discarded thongs complementing the bedding made of washed up shopping bags.

But the reason I am excited to announce I am bringing this project in early and under budget is that last weekend I found an air mattress (complete with freshly exhaled air from a bong no doubt) on the beach at Belongil.

Just need a Gideon's bible to wash up and I'll be done.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

FIND out who can get them and what do you need to prepare before you buy them.

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Willsy rides to support families living with autism

NEW GEAR: Mark and Toma show off their new Boardriders club shirts and hats in Surf Alley.

Danny Wills off on fundraising bike ride.

The fine art of entering the Circus is Art competition

CIRCUS CREATIVITY: This group of student have always known that Circus is Art...and vice versa.

Circus is Art Competition is on again

Local Partners

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

FIND out who can get them and what do you need to prepare before you buy them.

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

Do You Still Love Me? and more hits

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

FIND out who can get them and what do you need to prepare before you buy them.

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

The fine art of entering the Circus is Art competition

CIRCUS CREATIVITY: This group of student have always known that Circus is Art...and vice versa.

Circus is Art Competition is on again

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Picturesque and scenic 40 Acres in sought-after Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 UNDER CONTRACT!

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!