News

EDITORIAL: Testing for cocaine and Grange

Christian Morrow
| 17th May 2017 6:11 PM
LEMON MERINGUE PIE: According to some this is the main reason for not supporting marriage equality.
LEMON MERINGUE PIE: According to some this is the main reason for not supporting marriage equality.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HYPER-vigilance is my catchcry this week.

It's all about keeping tabs on those who threaten our very way of life and alerting readers to the tectonic shifts in our community's spiritual and financial life.

Firstly, as a member of the Australian media, it once again falls to me to warn the broader population about a hitherto unseen danger lurking in plain sight.

That's a contradiction in terms I know, but this is just how deep the threat runs.

There is a group of people within our society intent on perpetrating an unrelenting war of reasonableness.

They are undermining the very fabric of our hard-won social Darwinism by working for nothing more than a fanatical need to help people.

That shadowy organisation is known as the NSW Country Women's Association and they are staging their annual conference on the Central Coast next week and seem set to stir up a whole bunch of radical notions.

To quote from their incendiary press release: "Since 1922 the CWA has been working to improve the living conditions and welfare of women and families”.

Items up for discussion include gambling and online gambling, marriage equality, women's health, foreign land ownership, rural/regional access to blood donations and coal seam gas.

That's right, the CWA is about to let the dangerous notion of marriage equality off the leash, so stand by for a violent riot of polite listening followed by a bloodbath of consensus-building.

This will be a pointless debate because it was proved conclusively this week that the best way to debate marriage equality was by pushing good Christian baked goods into the face of one of Australia's most successful and respected CEOs.

When that happened a grateful nation slapped its forehead in realisation and cried: "Of course gay people can't marry because... lemon meringue pie”.

It was suddenly so clear. But there was a bracing whiff of paternalistic reassurance emanating from this week's budget with the news that SCOMO and MATCO will be drug-testing the drug-dependent.

It's about time we clawed back the vast sums these wretches plunder from government coffers as they live the high life sitting on an upturned milk crate in a burnt-out building looking for a vein that hasn't collapsed so they can shoot up a luxurious mix of bikie brand ICE and heroin.

Sinking them deeper into poverty will do them and their children and Australia the world of good.

This is welcome news for our highly philanthropic corporate sector, which is being forced to make do with a paltry $50 billion tax break over the next 10 years.

Luckily the government didn't go ahead with its proposal to test corporate tax dodgers for traces of cocaine and Grange. That's the wrong kind of clawback, apparently.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  cocaine country women's association drug testing ice addict lemon meringue pie marriage equality penfold's grange scott morrison social darwinism tax avoidance

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
CWA on the forefront of change

CWA on the forefront of change

THE Country Women's Association are a progressive organisation often at the forefront of change in New South Wales.

Four local projects receive arts grants

CLASH OF CULTURES: Satan Jawa is cinematic project inspired by the classic horror film Nosferatu and the rich imagery of Javanese mythology, in a lavish black-and-white work of suspenseful silent cinema, framed by the music from a collaboration between the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and a 20-piece Indonesian gamelan orchestra.

Funding from the Australia Council of the Arts

Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

The Northern NSW Local Health District report is the result of an investigation launched on March 22 about the care provided to an unvaccinated, seven-year-old girl diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.

Unimmunised patients to be treated more 'robustly'

North Coast teams through in FFA Cup

UNBLEMISHED: Another clean sheet for Byron's young keeper, Griffin Bambach.

SHIRE teams shine at the FFA Cup Semis.

Local Partners

CWA on the forefront of change

THE Country Women's Association are a progressive organisation often at the forefront of change in New South Wales.

EDITORIAL: Testing for cocaine and Grange

LEMON MERINGUE PIE: According to some this is the main reason for not supporting marriage equality.

HYPER-vigilance is my catchcry this week.

17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

Events play key role in reinvigorating Lismore

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Filmed in Ipswich and Toowoomba, the new film Don’t Tell tells the true story of sexual abuse at one of Queensland’s top schools.

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Four local projects receive arts grants

CLASH OF CULTURES: Satan Jawa is cinematic project inspired by the classic horror film Nosferatu and the rich imagery of Javanese mythology, in a lavish black-and-white work of suspenseful silent cinema, framed by the music from a collaboration between the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and a 20-piece Indonesian gamelan orchestra.

Funding from the Australia Council of the Arts

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!