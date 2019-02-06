EDITORIAL: Suddenly nothing at all happened

NOTHING: Never mind the quality, feel the width of the nothingness.

NOTHING: Never mind the quality, feel the width of the nothingness. Karen Preston

TWO Royal Commissions and locally a meeting of the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel have handed in their homework last week, ending a month smothered in nothingness when we were hoping so hard to see something, anything, happen.

The Banking Royal Commission has handed down its final report, the deal sealed with a non-handshake between Commissioner Ken Haine and Treasurer Josh Friedenburg.

The sight of Ken refusing to hug it out with Josh in no uncertain terms and watching council assisting Rowena Orr skewer some banking honchos may be as close as we get to a money shot on this one.

The public's disappointment is palpable as the Commission did not have the power to charge anyone let alone gaol them but it is now harder for regular punters to get a bank loan.

That and it has been politely suggested the previously weak AF regulators ASIC and APRA should pull their socks up and, you know, start doing their jobs.

Meanwhile the South Australian Murray-Darling Basin Royal Commission barely had time to get the words "the Murray-Darling Basin Authority acted unlawfully and ignored climate science” before it got head-stomped by some guys from NSW wearing Akubras and check shirts.

But we are assured the scenes of fishy carnage we are watching weekly are merely the results of a bit of a "dry spell” and are not the result of massive amounts of water being slurped up out of the river system by remarkably well-connected irrigators upstream. Whew!

Finally a brief flash of local good news for Byron Shire Council, with the JRPP pushing pause on one of the two massive West Byron Developments.

This is the so-called "local” plan that is now off to the Land and Environment Court, so it may be back before we know it.

Meanwhile, its equally unprepossessing and estranged twin, the Villa World development, is waiting in the wings.

Listen - can you hear that? The wind is whispering something.

Master plan, master plan, master plan.