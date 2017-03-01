EDITORIAL: Steaming hot pile of wage decision

BOTH the Coalition and Labour stepped in a steaming hot pile of wage decision (over Sunday penalty rate reductions) laid on the nation's footpath last week by the Fair Work Commission.

What has followed was the unedifying sight of both parties trying wipe the mess off their shoes onto each other. Instead its getting flicked all over us, the hapless coffee hipsters, sipping single origin lattes at our favourite cafe.

This attack on the hospitality workers seems likely to be just the thin end of the wedge in a campaign to reduce penalty rates in every corner of our increasingly casualised workforce.

I don't know about you but some of my nearest and dearest are right there at the thin end of that wedge relying on penalty rates to address their work/life/full-time study balance while they diligently accumulate serious HECS debts.

Worst case scenario is our nearest and dearest may be forced into longer work hours, cheaper accommodation in worse locations and two minute noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Perhaps we should cast our eyes to the thick end of the wedge and look to landlords to back off on the relentless rent rises that can push a small business to breaking point instead of targeting those most vulnerable and less politically well-connected.