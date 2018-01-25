EDITORIAL: Sisterly love right back at you Byron

PART TIME JOBS: Driving bulldozers for the sand miners, boiling up whale blubber and slopping out at the meat works.

HI BYRON,

It's me, your sister, Brunswick Heads. Thanks for your kind note last week, I'll be sure to take all your advice. NOT.

Really, where do you get off accusing me of wanting to be like you? That is the last thing I want to do.

I wasn't that stressed about the carnie art until you got all third-wave feminism about it. Check out your average shop window in Byron or ladies' mag if you want to freak out about gender stereotyping.

What's with you anyway? We used to get on fine before you started hanging out with all those movie stars and lifestyle wankstagrammers.

Seriously, if I see one more picture of you flashing your bum and duck lips in the media I am going to spew.

When we were growing up, if you took that many pictures of yourself it didn't mean you were beautiful, it meant you were up yourself.

I remember when I was the beautiful, carefree one that everyone wanted to hang around with and you were stuck in all those horrible part-time jobs.

Remember? Driving bulldozers for the sand miners, boiling up whale blubber and slopping out at the meat works, you literally used to stink.

No wonder you couldn't get a boyfriend. Nobody wanted to park their carnival in your Central Business District.

Then you met all those rich surfer boys from Sydney's Northern Beaches and suddenly you were Miss Popularity.

Now you want to hog all the money from paid parking for yourself because you think you're the main attraction.

What about all your neighbours in the hinterland who have to put up your rowdy house guests as well?

It's not like they stay at your place 24/7.

Most of them take off into the hinterland in their busted-arse camper vans or pointlessly big and shiny four-wheel drives, chewing up the bitumen and stubbing their ciggie butts out on the wildlife.

Seriously, spread the money around so your neighbours can fix up the place after the "tour-rorists” have shot through without paying.

Wake up to yourself, Byron. It's not all about you.

Love, Brunswick.