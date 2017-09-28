News

EDITORIAL: Politicians show us the way forward by complete accident

COUNTDOWN TO EQUALITY: Conservative politicians in Australia may have, in the words of Molly Meldrum, done us all a favour.
UNWITTINGLY, and against their very nature, I think conservative politicians in Australia may have, in the words of Molly Meldrum, done us all a favour.

The adoption of a divisive, expensive and cynical postal survey as a way of gauging the public's attitude to marriage equality has demonstrated that we could get rid of, if not a whole level of government, then at least one chamber of the Australian parliament.

The House of Reps decided not to do the job we pay them for, and legislate marriage equality, so I propose we give the House of Reps the flick and keep the postal surveys rolling on a weekly basis, as a way of allowing Australians to decide the big issues.

If we give it the tick in the survey then we flick it to the Senate for approval. Any problems there, we flick it to the High Court to sort.

Bingo, twice the legislation in half the time. Surely a plan those suffering from fiscal rectitude could get behind.

If The House (Annabel Crabb's behind the scenes doco on Parliament House) taught us anything, it was that it takes an awful lot of f@#king around in Canberra to accomplish not very much.

Personally I liked the gardening crew at the House of Parliament more than I liked the politicians so I vote we turn the Reps chamber over to the gardeners for the propagation of rare and endangered tree and animal species. For ceremonial occasions the head gardener can be Prime Minister.

After all, we need a PM that can encourage growth - so all our flowers can bloom.

