EDITORIAL: Open letter to a sister

BAD SISTER: Its our job to be the crazy, beautiful, out-of-control one that all the bad boys and party girls want to hang out with. Marc Stapelberg

DEAR Brunswick Heads,

It's me, your sister, Byron Bay, and we are writing to you today to protest in the strongest possible terms about your behaviour of late.

We feel that as your sister town, we share a beach after all, we can tell you face-to- face that it's about time you stopped trying to out Byron Bay, Byron Bay.

Its our job to be the crazy, beautiful, out-of-control one that all the bad boys and party girls want to hang out with and your job is to be the sensible, just a little bit out of fashion, daggy one that you can take home to meet mum and dad.

Its our thing to strut around with glitter on our t-ts, in our g-strings and active wear pulling espresso martini bucket bongs. Its what people come here to see; we are the Rhianna of beachside towns.

Your thing is to have a nice picnic with the family on the grass under the trees while the kids frolic safely in the river shallows.

We're the ones that should have burnt effigies of councillors in the street over paid parking. Instead, you're the one that told council to stick their parking meters where the... revenue isn't that good.

Then we turn around and you've suddenly worked out how to do Facebook and your flaming each other about third-wave feminism over some bad 'Carnie Art'.

That's our job! We're in charge of railing against the tide of sexist sludge that engulfs us every day.

Rack off trying to be us all of a sudden.

Love Byron.