EDITORIAL: Lowering the Tones of debate

IF THERE is one thing Privileged Old White Men fear, it's irrelevance.

The knowledge that society has moved on and that they may now just be taking up space makes them lose their shit big time.

They've lived their whole lives privileging each other, being taken notice of and being deferred to by a system they set up to put themselves in charge in the first place.

Some especially hate dealing with new information like the climate has the death wobbles, LGBTQI people are people too, locking people up on Nauru is cruel and racist, capitalism has to change and Kanye West is a genius... the list goes on.

But rather than listen, adapt and change they would rather destroy everything, including a perfectly serviceable democratic government, rather than admit they should just shove off and let some women get on with it.

In this past week of politics as blood sport, we in the commentariat have had a great time. Some were were positively frothing themselves over the chance to carry on like king makers.

It was Julia and Kev who first pioneered the concept of the single use prime minister but the seeds of this week's farce were sown three years ago when Mal booted Tones.

Tones spent the last three years productively geeing up his fellow Privileged Old White Men (and women) in the party and the media for a tilt at Malcolm, which in the end came to nought as we ended up with SCoMo - a happy clapper who's had too much red cordial rather than Dutto - a complete black hole.

Well done Tones, it's time to go. Get out of the way so you're not a political liability for your sister, Christine Forster's run in Wentworth.

So the pollies in our national capital and their fellow travellers have re-traumatised themselves during a so-called week of madness. More like business as usual for those watching at home.

Meanwhile Australia undertook a massive eye roll and just kept turning up for work, picking up the kids, trying to pay the power bill, mortgage and rent, feeding the livestock and waiting for those wankers in Canberra to get over themselves and get back to work.