EDITORIAL: Nude shark speaks from beyond grave

SCOMO and BILLSHO finished the year as they began it, punting the political footy of asylum seekers back and forth over the electorate's heads.

Apart from garnering even more undying admiration from voters for politics and politicians in general, the final sitting week really has whetted our appetite for the scintillating debate that will take place in the eight days they will actually be in Canberra to do the work we pay them for next year.

That's before we all get to enjoy a Federal election campaign in May hot on the heels of all the fun we will have had during the NSW State Election in March. We. Can't. Wait.

Meanwhile here in the most clothing-est optional Shire in Straya we are finishing the year strongly with two items on this week's council agenda devoted to the vexed question of (and here I quote from the Council agenda itself) "Where to and Where not to, Nude or Not Nude Up Beach-wise in Byron.”

Our ongoing debate is great news for city-based news organisations who just love a good "Hey, look at all the crazy nude vegans in Byron” story just slightly less than they love a "Shark attack political correctness gone mad in marine parks that are breeding grounds for killer fish outrage” stories they like to write.

If you put those two stories together with our shire's well known penchant for fake spiritualism, past life/reincarnation twaddle and homoeopathic quackery, we are the one place on earth where one day you could see the most perfect of tabloid newspaper headlines: Nude Shark Speaks from Beyond Grave.

I don't really know how, you just could. Hey, I just did!

The dream of writing that headline for real is one that we journalists hold dear deep down in our cold, dead hearts.

But, of course, here at the Byron Shire News Study Centre for Moral Rectitude and Relativism we have the perfect solution to what many see as a tourist town's perfect storm of nudity, expensive real estate and apex predators.

But first and foremost it's my melancholy duty to reveal new figures indicating that we are not attracting enough tourists.

According to the mechanism we use here in Byron to measure tourism density - the swinging dead cat-o-meter - numbers are way down as right now there are several locations in the CBD and on Main Beach where I was indeed able to rotate the deceased touristic feline freely.

Other shocking figures coming into the Study Centre - sourced from the good folk at the Approved Accommodation Providers Network - show we have a measly 5600 houses listed on holiday-letting platforms.

With about 15600 rateable homes here in the Byron Shire, this means there's about 10,000 homes that may possibly be hosting actual Byron locals who have not yet thrown up their hands and decamped to neighbouring shires.

Come on Byron, we are not trying, move out so we can pack in more tourists.

Sure we have two airports close by shipping tourists in and out, but I really think it is beholden on our council to be pushing both The Federal and State Government to fund a high-speed submarine service from Melbourne via Sydney to Julian Rocks.

Forget high-speed rail and French submarines, this is the kind of hybrid vision that will keep Scott and Gladys in power forever.

Not only would the subs be whisking tourists back and forth to Byron, but by taking the long way back around to Melbourne they could be keeping our borders safe.

Any illegal boat arrivals they find could just be whisked straight to Byron to work in many of the part- time, low-paid hospitality jobs that abound here.

And the answer to nude, or not, beaches is, of course, to move the clothing-optional beach to the car park just beside Byron Police Station in Shirley Street.

A few truckloads of sand and a salt water above-ground pool from Aldi will transform it into a naturist paradise and it will be safe as houses.

Police can keep an eye out for any hanky-panky (or skanky-wanky) out the window and pop out for a bit of a patrol every now and then. Just have to make sure their handcuffs don't heat up in the sun. Ouch!