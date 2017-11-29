EDITORIAL: My digital demise a blessing in disguise

WAVE GOODBYE: As I waded into deeper water I stopped looking for my phone and a strange sense of calm crept over me.

WAVE GOODBYE: As I waded into deeper water I stopped looking for my phone and a strange sense of calm crept over me. Christian Morrow

THE end comes to us all when we least expect it.

But this week within the space of one hour my home computer was given a terminal (get it? terminal) diagnosis at the computer repair shop and my mobile phone was lost beneath the waves at Byron Bay.

The most important thing here is that we don't get all 'judgey' about why I was wading through the surf with my phone in my back pocket, just that as I jumped a wave my phone liberated itself and was swept away, never to be seen again.

My personal computer had been lingering in a coma for weeks after being fried by a massive power surge during those insane lightning storms in October, before I decided to pull the plug on life support.

Losing a phone is a big deal for anyone. Maybe more so if you are a person who writes stuff down and takes pictures for a living, like me. All my mediocre sunset pictures, rambling interviews and barely coherent editorial ideas gone, what a tragedy.

It wasn't complete social media suicide but it was enough to send a jolt of panic through me as I scrambled around the rocks looking for my phone in the waves. But as I waded into deeper water I stopped looking and a strange sense of calm crept over me.

I was now freed from the tyranny of my phone. I couldn't call anyone but then again no-one could call me. No landslide of emails or nagging Facebook messages. No news alerts about the latest acts of malfeasance or fundamentalist barbarity. A blessed relief from the curse of continual connectedness, where your work life relentlessly bleeds into your private life.

OK, of course I'll get a new phone, but a man can dream a while, can't he?