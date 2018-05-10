EDITORIAL: Looking behind the silver screen

CHEMTRAILS: The only possible explanation for Eurovision. These are not chemtrails, they are clouds...or are they?

Christian Morrow

IF YOU want to know the truth, you have to go back to source documents.

That means going back at least three weeks in your newsfeed or mounting an archeological expedition to what used to be Sumeria.

So most go to Facebook, where truth is buried in a shallow grave alongside outrage and conspiracy.

Only there can one gain a perspective on what ails the planet.

Well, that and comparing life to movies you've seen, because it's all too confusing.

For instance, an understanding of the movie The Truman Show is the only possible way to understand our modern mediascape.

These days everything is The Truman Show, except focused on food, renovation or sex (Note to self: put more renovation, food and sex in the BSN).

I even believed the banking royal commission would force permanent change, but I was wrong.

AMP has already appointed a new chairman with a vague promise of rebuilding the trust of the blah-de- blah-de-blah... I stopped listening.

But thanks to movies, I understand the banks are the liquid metal man in Terminator II. No matter how hard we blast them, they reform and just keep coming at you with their perfectly pressed uniforms and their dead eyes.

To be fair, the Federal Government did fight long and hard to avoid having a royal commission because it knew just how disappointing it would be for us.

ScoMo knew all along the liquid-metal board members would reform and wind up with a slice of the $65billion in corporate tax cuts no matter what.

But sometimes movies fail and you're left with chemtrails as the only explanation for our acceptance of the unacceptable.

How else do you explain an American president nominating himself for a Nobel Peace Prize while simultaneously being sued by a porn star?

What about Eurovision?

Can't we hear that this year's songs are exactly the same as last year's songs, and no amount of high school choreography will bring world peace.

Wake up people... and dance under the odd-shaped clouds.