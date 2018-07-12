EDITORIAL: Kids we care about and kids we don't

CARE FOR KIDS: On the list of kiddies we don't give a rat's about are the ones on Nauru, kiddies separated from their families in the US, Rohingya kiddies, Palestinian kiddies, Syrian kiddies and a frightening proportion of our own Aboriginal kiddies.

CARE FOR KIDS: On the list of kiddies we don't give a rat's about are the ones on Nauru, kiddies separated from their families in the US, Rohingya kiddies, Palestinian kiddies, Syrian kiddies and a frightening proportion of our own Aboriginal kiddies. Montage: Christian Morrow

SO ALL the Wild Boars that were trapped in the cave in Thailand are safe and will soon be safe at home with their families and thouroghly grounded for the rest of the week.

I hope they'll all soon sign lucrative Hollywood contracts for their stories of survival.

Who knows maybe they will all get flown to Russia first class to walk out onto the pitch at Novichok Stadium in Moscow hand-in-hand with one of the teams in the World Cup Grand Final.

These are kids we all care about deep down in our tele-genic souls.

We have never met them but we care about what happens to them. The depth of the world's caring, in between ad breaks, is deeper than the cave they are trapped in.

The Wild Boars wandered off and got themselves trapped by accident but there are plenty of other kiddies, equally imperilled out there in the world, facing stark, life threatening situations not of their own making that we could literally not give a rat's about.

Starting with the kids whose mental health we are destroying on Nauru.

As of mid-April there were 22 kiddies stuck there. We, and by we I mean all of us are the proud co-owners of our very own prison camp.

That grim bunch of Gradgrinds in Canberra could have them out of there in no time if they thought we wanted them to. Shame on all of us.

Even simpler still we could just let them all go to New Zealand- who regularly kick our arses compassion-wise.

Kiwis do compassion like the All Blacks do rugby and we do compassion like well...you can fill in the blanks.

Others on the list of kiddies we don't give a rat's about are the ones separated from their families in the US, all the Rohingya kiddies, the Palestinian kiddies getting shot at on the West Bank, nearly all the kiddies in Syria and a frightening proportion of our own Aboriginal kiddies.

Maybe these kiddies should find a cave to get stuck in- then Australia and the rest of the world might act with some compassion.