EDITORIAL: I am so blaming the blame shifters

BLAME SHIFTING: Despite what the crooked media says, Pussy-kins really will make an outstanding Secretary of State. Really the best ever. Beleive me. So great.

PROBLEMS, we all have them.

Some are deeply personal, like my sad addiction to Antiques Roadshow, and others are more universal, like the general "WTF is going on in the world at the moment” problem we all currently share.

So in line with most elected officials around the world, I am going to adopt blame shifting as my modus operandi.

That's right, when you are questioned about any given cluster-freak happening on your watch, you immediately blame shift to the previous council/government/prime minister or president. And give no real answer.

I can see this happening in families as well, with younger siblings blame shifting to older siblings for the state of the shared bedroom.

"Frankly, Mum and Dad, I inherited a mess from Saskia but I will make this room great again if you would just let me appoint Pussykins as my secretary of state.”

It will be happening in those excruciatingly long supermarket checkout queues, with little old ladies blame shifting on to the little old lady in front of them.

"Just look at this queue, it's a debacle and it's Madge's fault, she clearly has more than eight items. I don't even think she was born here. Someone should drain that woman's swamp quick smart.”

Football teams, likewise, could refuse to take the field for the second half, blame shifting the mess left after the first half onto the referee while demanding a full compliance review of all referees not appointed by them.

Our current crop of pollies have been blame shifting for nigh on four years, despite having won an election in that time.

While the viewing and voting public ache to hear a straight answer, we get blame shifting instead.

It's the equivalent of the old "dog ate my homework” routine, except on six figures with a commonwealth car and free air travel.

No wonder voters are leaving the mainstream political parties in droves and heading into the arms of the political fringe.

They give people an answer - usually a simplistic, racist, climate change-denying crock - but it can ring truer than blame shifting.