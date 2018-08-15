EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

ITS hard to believe in this day and age but here in Byron Shire there are still people getting their kids vaccinated when actors and other nice-looking vegans on Instagram and Facebook are saying it's harmful.

It's time that we rejected all that harmful science-y mumbo jumbo, which we all know is a conspiracy by big pharma, and trust the instincts of our own beautiful #byrontribe to keep us safe.

I hear polio is making a comeback in Venezuela. It's going to be so beautiful to take it on here in Byron with our hashtags and positivity. So here's a very practical guide to unvaxxinatingness and #wokeness.

Step One: Set up your Instagram account. Nothing says you're serious about de-bunking scientific conspiracies like social media. And there is a ready audience out there. Young people who have never seen polio, small pox, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough or cervical cancer and are having their first child are particularly open to enlightenment about vaccines. Just like women in America are thrilled to hear about religion and the damnation of their souls just as they are trying to access family planning clinics.

Step Two: Stop reading main stream media. With social media it's now possible to hear just what you need to hear - what feels right for you. Remember nothing is more important than your opinion, don't let facts or evidence put you off. This also works really well if you believe the earth is flat, Donald Trump is a good thing, the Holocaust never happened or the climate is doing fine.

Step Three: Stop listening (It's especially important to teach this to our children). Everyone should really have stopped listening to their teachers by about Year 8. Don't be put off by the fact your teachers may have been to university: Everything they say is just their opinion and likewise all that boring stuff written in text books is just someone's else's opinion. Remember, the more highly qualified someone becomes (like a doctor or professor) the more they are part of "the system” or "the elite” and not to be trusted.

So its time for us to push on from our third world levels of vaccination and get back to the Stone Age.