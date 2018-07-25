EDITORIAL: Grumblings of the underlings

CORPORATE STENCH: I think about the underlings every day as I arrive at work in my mink-lined jet boat.

SITTING atop the corporate dung heap is a tough ask.

I think about it every day as I arrive at work in my mink-lined jet boat and tether it to my antique mahogany jetty in the secret gold plated lair under the Byron Shire News-a-torium.

There is so much dung to be shovelled (down onto other people) you want to be pulling down some big numbers to make up for the stench.

Sitting atop my particular dung heap I am more than aware that ungrateful underlings everywhere have been grumbling lately about the jaw-dropping nature of their corporate overlord's compensation packages.

The unseemly ruckus around the latest report on CEO pay by the Council of Superannuation Investors proves my point.

And that's when you know you've hit the big time - it's not called a salary anymore, you are not lining up to collect a little yellow envelope containing a few twenties and some change.

You are instead casting a jaundiced eye over a giant screen in a darkened room watching in real time as the numbers scroll relentlessly upward in your numbered Swiss account even as your effectiveness as an executive dwindles to zilch.

So I am going to give it a go. I will soon be announcing that due to the de-synergisation of the whole print media versus online news death match scenario I will be downsizing myself to the queue at Centrelink and transmitting the BSN telepathically out to the universe. I guarantee my package will swell (wage wise, that is).

But of course I jest, as we do in senior management when deflecting attention away from our grossly engorged compensation packages and back onto the greed of average working people who are wrecking the economy and should be happy just to have a job and should do it faster, for less money and produce more, because we can get poor people in another country to do it for much less and you'll only have yourself to blame because you're un-Australian and don't know how lucky you are to have us running everything because we could get ten times more money if this was America and we were working out how not to pay tax there instead.

All of you, get back to work!