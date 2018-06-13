EDITORIAL: Get on board for re-brand in a can

BLISSED: Any product or service like a person, beverage, fried chicken or a cruise missile can be sprayed with Byron Bliss and immediately assume the effortless cool and Buddha like wisdom of our shire.

HERE at the Byron Shire News we are always synergising and disrupting.

Here in the Disruptatorium we are kicking it to the next level working on a new scent that combines earthy hipster muskiness with the refreshing tang of new age entrepreneurialism into a handy spray, a kind of a bespoke Byron Chem Trail in a can called Byron Bliss.

That's right any product or service like a person, beverage, fried chicken or a cruise missile can be sprayed with Byron Bliss and immediately assume the effortless cool and Buddha like wisdom of our shire.

Not content with giving locals the opportunity to share their houses full time with tourists we have also developed Air Body and Soul- a sharing platform that lets locals rent out their houses, and their identity and lifestyle as well.

A stressed media executive and family from the Sydney with enough Bitcoin can rent out the house and assume the identity of a laid back super chilled Byron local.

Imagine arriving in Byron, spraying on some Byron Bliss and living the life of some awesome local surfing legend.

You get to take their place in the line up at the Pass or The Wreck and even if you wipe out horribly on every wave, because you can't actually surf, other legends will high five you in the car park because you are Awesome Davo for the duration of your stay.

Likewise the staff at all the pubs, cafes and sweat lodges will greet you like a brother from another mother.

That's right with Air Body and Soul you can have the full legend experience.

When you go to the pub on Friday night the band will let you sit in with them and play a 5 minute guitar solo in every song. Even if you suck it doesn't matter because you ARE Awesome Davo.

Finally we will be undertaking a broader re-branding of Byron Bay in association with the good people at AirBnB.

The word Air will be inserted before the words Byron Bay on all signage. That's right the sign outside Byron will read "Welcome to Air Byron Bay- Cheer Up, Slow Down, Chill out and Pay Up.”

We won't feel a thing.