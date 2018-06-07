EDITORIAL: Garbage washes up on the beaches of our minds

TOXIC: Nobody really wanted to hear about it and if we could we would have prodded it back out to sea with a long pointy stick.

CRAP from the 80 containers that fell overboard from a Liberian-registered ship in rough seas off the coast near Newcastle last week has started washing up on the beaches down there.

The sight of troupes of brave local vollies scouring the shoreline picking up the unwelcome, unwanted and largely useless rubbish is a an apt metaphor of how we may all be feeling as we gaze out towards the media horizon wondering what kind of crap is going to wash up onto the shores of our conciousness this week.

Apart from the usual oily slick of reality-television big reveals and the stinking congealed lumps of on-message non-answers from various politicians' doorstop interviews, there was a big orange mess rolling around in the breakers near the shores of our minds.

It was Pauline Hanson railing against members of her own party, her syntax as tangled as an abandoned Chinese fishing net wrapped around a hapless turtle.

But the biggest carcass to wash up this week on our mind-shores was Barnaby Joyce's $150,000 tell-nothing exclusive.

Apparently the happy couple was forced into doing the interview because they were being hounded by media drones.

So as a way of getting the press jackals off their backs they decided to do a lucrative prime-time television interview.

Using that warped logic, we should all stay tuned for Barnaby to start live-streaming his life 24/7 as a way of further protecting his privacy.

Did Barnaby and Vicki stop to think about the media legacy they are leaving for their son?

This kind of mendacious media pollution has a really long half-life that may haunt the poor kid forever.

Ironically, the tactic may yet work as the show was so cringe-worthy and unwatchable that we as a nation turned away from the whole embarrassing catastrophe.

Let's bag it up, dispose of it safely and hope for better on the next tide.