EDITORIAL: Further outstanding achievements

ASSURANCE: In taking this action I want to assure readers that I will not be ruling anything in or ruling anything out. Lyn McCarthy

THIS week we, as a nation, are facing many very serious questions regarding our future and how we want to advance as a peoples and how we wish to be seen by history.

Let me state very clearly right now that I believe staying the course on these very, very serious issues must form part of a larger conversation that we, as a mature and very forward thinking nation should be having.

In fact right here and now I can state categorically that I am not even going to rule in or out the prospect of me even contemplating the need to rule any of the things in that were previously ruled out or that I would rule out any of those things I may, or may not have, ruled out previously.

The new approach I am adopting will address the twin challenges of both delivering innovation and the need to keep things exactly the same as they were before.

At every level my innovation strategy will allow for an orderly transition to a truly user-centric and industry focussed solution that will address the need for both sustainability and endless and very rapid market expansion across the whole user pays experience.

As I set about doing the heavy lifting, consensus-building-wise I am alert to the need to include a myriad views. In terms of the status quo I will be reassessing the status of any pre-existing quo and determining whether we have the right policy mix going forward in regards to any quo adjustment or status retrospectivity.

Finally just let me say I am tremendously excited to be a part of this dynamic team moving forward to find new ways of ensuring stability and preserving the need to change the things that remain constant in our search to define our nation's outstanding achievements.