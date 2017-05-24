News

EDITORIAL: Festival of Potholes

Christian Morrow
| 24th May 2017 5:52 PM
INTACT: The suspiciously pothole free main street of Bangalow. Is it the concrete, is it alien technology, chemtrails or something much much worse?
LAST week's Bangalow Billy Cart Derby took place on the most freakishly pothole-free stretch of road in our shire.

Potholes, and the damage they cause, are the number one topic of conversation locally so it's worth drawing attention to this suspiciously intact stretch of road.

Statistics from the Swiss Pothole Institute reveal that here in the Byron Shire we are swamped by 8.2 million tourists driving absurdly large SUVs every weekend, ruining the roads paid for and maintained by the 17 actual ratepayers living here.

In short our potholes look set to abide forever so we may as well learn to love them.

So here at the Bitumen Shire News we will be establishing the Festival of the Pothole - so we here in the Byron Shire community can come together and embrace our potholes.

I hear there's a Tuesday morning in early September when there's not a music, food, literary or sporting festival of some sort taking place so I am booking us in then.

There will be lots of pothole themed entertainment with international symphony orchestras booked to play in a couple of our amphitheatre sized potholes.

To get the community stuck in 110% behind the idea - just like you get stuck behind a silver-top in a pop-top on Coolamon Scenic Drive when you are trying to get the kids to footy training on time - I am suggesting we start naming our most persistent and potentially damaging potholes.

Here are a few pothole themed names to get you and the kids started.

For the politically minded we have Donald Bump. For the artsy crew think Andy Warhole, Pablo Picrasho and David Shockney. For music fans we have Bernard Pranging, Snoop Bog and Roberta Flat. Of course for the showbiz types there's Nicole Skidman and Chris Bentsworth.

As Festival of the Pothole supremo I shall henceforth be known at His Pot-holiness.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow billycart derby bitumen byron bay festival of the pothole pop tops potholes silver tops sport utility vehicles swiss pothole institute

HERE at the Bitumen Shire News we will be establishing the Festival of the Pothole - so we can all come together and embrace our potholes.

Local Partners

EDITORIAL: Festival of Potholes

HERE at the Bitumen Shire News we will be establishing the Festival of the Pothole - so we can all come together and embrace our potholes.

