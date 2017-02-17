EDITORIAL: Feeling so special

ITS been a special week here in the BSN dancatorium and DJ Dojo training young up-and-comers in the fine art of pushing "enter” on their laptop while simultaneously punching the air.

But I took a break from the beat frenzy to think about how special I felt to be living here with so many special people.

Byron Shire has a higher proportion of special people here than any other special place in Australia and we draw special people from all corners of the Earth to our special beaches and parks.

We should feel blessed to watch and learn from these free thinkers as they bend and break outdated rules and regulations. They show us just what is possible when you attain total self-centredness.

Just the other day I watched a special person walk their special dog along the beach. The dog was so special the owner did not have to clean up after it shat on the sand. The dog was also allowed to frolic through a conservation area because the dog and its owner were so at one with nature.

Every day special smokers and drinkers show us our beaches are really ashtrays and beer bottles biodegrade back into the sand ... apparently.

This week we learned the most special people of all are those that know our beaches and national parks are nightclubs waiting to happen.

But seriously, the best people are the ones who clean up after the special people have finished smearing their specialness all over our town.

So thanks to the cleaner-uppers everywhere, you really are special.