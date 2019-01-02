EDITORIAL: Feeling partially shut down yet?

SHOCKED: Taking a leaf out of the President of the United States play book and opting for a partial shut-down until we get what we want.

SHOCKED: Taking a leaf out of the President of the United States play book and opting for a partial shut-down until we get what we want. Christian Morrow

WELCOME to 2019 - the year of the partial shut-down.

That's right, here at the Byron Shire News ministry for the construction of walls, tariff barriers, toll booths, speed humps, public art and trade embargoes we will be taking a leaf out of the President of the United States play book and opting for a partial shut-down until we get what we want.

Given that we are already partially shut-down, both spiritually and temporally, we are having trouble deciding what it is we want in the short, medium and long term, but rest assured it will be decided on the strict criteria of what's in it for me.

Apart from being a prime number, 2019, according to the Chinese Zodiac, is the year of the jellyfish or was that the cane toad? I'll get back to you with an answer when my administration is back at its desk and trying to log on to the NBN (partial shut down right there).

But you'll hardly notice the difference as most things have been operating at less than full capacity of late.

Our new government has not been firing on all cylinders right from the get-go replete with ill-advised baseball caps and go's that have not been had.

Meanwhile over in Blighty they appear on the verge of Brexit-ing themselves out of partial and into complete shut-down.

Closer to home, here in Byron we appear to have made at least one decision in either full or partial shut-down mode.

Our new phallic edifice perched at the intersection of Bayshore Drive and Ewingsdale Road being the case in point.

Though the idea of creating public art is always admirable and eminently desirable, the process by which we have found ourselves the proud possessors of a 12 metre tall glitter cucumber bears all the hallmarks of skeleton staff thinking with the finished object bearing only a passing resemblance to the original drawing.

Still, I will die in a ditch fighting for its right to continue thrusting its phalanx of sparkly seagulls into the sky boldly pointing the way forward in this our year of partial shut-down.