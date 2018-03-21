EDITORIAL: Extending the claw of conditional compassion

BLOW HARD: THE era of the racist dog-whistling is over, and a new era of megaphone racism has dawned.

THE era of the racist dog-whistling is over, and a new era of megaphone racism has dawned with Peter Dutton backing the divine idea of special humanitarian visas for white South African farmers.

Sure, there are terrible things happening to a few farmers in South Africa but there are worse things happening to 600,000 Rohingyas in Bangladesh, but I don't see Mr Dutton rushing to help.

Instead Mr Dutton has extended his claw of conditional compassion because Australia is a "civilised nation” and the South African farmers are also a meat-eating, sport-obsessed people with a shameful colonial history, so they should fit right in.

But his plan got off to a rocky start with Mr Dutton first offering Matt Damon a special humanitarian visa to settle in Byron Bay - until it was pointed out that Mr Damon was not really a white South African - he just played a South African rugby player in the film Invictus. An easy mistake to make because Matt really did nail that Afrikaans accent big-time.

But there is another younger, even whiter group in clear and present danger.

Even as we speak, millions of America's students are in danger of being shot to death at school. Visas all-round there as well.

In sports parlance, we are watching Pete on his long run up towards Mal's 30th Newspoll own goal. It will be deja vu all over again for Mal because the push will then be on from the conservative back row to collapse the Coalition scrum and replace Mal, probably with Pete making his own captain's pick of himself as captain before he is captain.

And holy back stab Batman, the Greens' loss in what was an un-losable by-election has vindicated my call for no weakening of our gun laws.

Clearly someone in the party who doesn't know the difference between a bump stock and a barrel has been shooting everyone in the foot on a regular basis.

Having said that, I do quite like the Greens, probably more so than anyone currently in the Greens Party itself.

Richard Di Natale should talk to Vladimir Putin. Now there's a guy who knows how to win an election.