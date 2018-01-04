EDITORIAL: Consider the myopica-poachus- amphibio-byronus

This frenzy of nest building in turn attracts not only local boiling frogs but feral pests such as the florid white shoe boiling toad from north of the border and the cashed-up Sydney invest-a-toad.

THE new year brings the prospect of many new developments, both large and small, across our shire.

As ever, we must solemnly consider the environmental impacts these will have on our native flora and fauna, most notably our frog population, before we climb aboard the excavator and let rip anyway.

There is one local species whose long-term existence is most at threat from over-development - the myopica-poachus-amphibio- byronus, more commonly known as the short sighted boiling frog of Byron

But of all the rare and endangered species threatened in our shire, the boiling frog is perhaps the most deserving of total extinction.

The boiling frog is obsessed by nest building, relentlessly staking out new nest sights, pushing out other species (even their own offspring) while stridently and eternally croaking about how few nest sites they believe there are to be had and the number of other boiling frogs attracted to those same nest sights.

The local boiling frogs don't notice their frenzy of nest building is quickly making their once beautiful local environment uninhabitable, instead they aggressively continue to build more and larger nests, and around and around it goes.

Not so much a circle of life as a tragic downward spiral.