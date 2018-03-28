EDITORIAL- Cheating is the new winning

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: When the hapless bowler thought he was rumbled, he stuck the ball down the front of his pants. That didn't look suspicious at all.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: When the hapless bowler thought he was rumbled, he stuck the ball down the front of his pants. That didn't look suspicious at all. Contributed

STRAYA has been cheated big-time.

After years of pampering at varying institutes of sports and cricket academies, after years of being deified in print and electronic media, after countless millions of dollars have been lavished on them in sponsorship deals and despite being able to put into practice world-best-practice sledging, we as a nation right here and right now have a national cricket team who can't cheat properly.

It's a national disgrace.

Lance Armstrong can cheat his way to winning seven consecutive Tour de Frances before being found out.

The Russian Olympic team can cheat their way to winning sackloads of gold medals at umpteen Olympic Games before being kind of banned ... a little bit.

Facebook and Cambridge Analytica raised the art of cheating to a transnational level, rigging three of four elections ... that we know about.

Despite denials Donald Trump appears to have raised cheating to an art form with the Stormy Daniels' affair looking to be just the tip of an iceberg of infidelity. But he's still the president of the United States.

And the Russians can poison people in other countries, invade other countries, kill Iraqi children with poison gas and rig elections at home and abroad - yet Vladimir Putin is still the tsar of Russia.

The Australian cricket team, meanwhile, is incapable of hiding a piece of sticky tape in the middle of a cricket pitch.

The problem is, our cheating is just not audacious enough.

If we want to get a bit of reverse swing on the ball then chuck it down on the ground and blow a big bushman's on it. Get a good lump of honest Aussie snot on there then stamp on the other side with your spikes.

When the television cameras focus on you doing it, shoot the audience at home a good old-fashioned front bar "What are you lookin' at dickhead” look. Job done.

Everybody knows cheating is the new winning.

Honest.