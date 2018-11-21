EDITORIAL: Batten down the hatches me mateys

LIKE A ZIP: We have our own infrastructure problems and tortured metaphors aplenty here on the tropical island of Byron.

THE ship of our nation is sailing into the murky waters of an immigration debate, with discussion of cuts to the numbers being floated by Cap'n Scomo.

The good captain feels our pain as we sit log jammed in traffic, wait for public transport that will never arrive or fail to get enrolled in our schools or admitted to our hospitals.

The fact that we choose to sit in our giant cars alone listening to shock jocks and that we built toll roads and not public transport and we spent the school and hospital money on more toll roads and sports stadiums is irrelevant just as long as we can now apportion double rations of blame .

No its not a lack of vision, planning and political will leading to a massive failure to plan for the future infrastructure needs of our nation - it's all those migrants who got us into this mess.

Avast me mateys, go batten down the hatches ahead of the Federal election where the rising electoral winds will in the end be howling gales full of phrases like 'social cohesion' and 'values test' and 'western values' as our captain uses his tiny new dogwhistle to pipe himself aboard the leaky raft of the scurvy right lurking off the nation's starboard bow.

But we have our own infrastructure problems and tortured metaphors aplenty here on the lost tropical paradise (or is it pleasure?) of Byron as a massive new roundabout rises phoenix like from the cratered patchwork ruin of Ewingsdale Road.

Our new roundabout, pointing as it does toward a new tranche of future empty Airbnb listings, pokes gentle fun at my second favourite roundabout in the world out near the hospital.

The hospital roundabout (really a glorified silent cop), featuring as it does each morning a massive queue stretching up the M1 (of people sitting alone in their cars presumably listening to calming ambient whale song music) is not so much a piece of infrastructure as an asphalt community trust building exercise where we are invited to MERGE...you know...LIKE A ZIP.

Please, please, please ship mates tell me Byron Shire is the only port in the world where this sign exists.