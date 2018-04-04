EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

KIND NOTE: Couldn't help noticing that you stuck all your rubbish under your car, even though there is a bin just 20 feet away.

LAST weekend I watched a couple of young guys eat their barbecued chicken, put a few beers in their esky, stuff the rubbish under their car and head down to the beach. Clearly intending to drive off later leaving the mess there in the Pass car park for the bin chickens.

My inner 'do-gooder' wanted to step up, but rather than get into another fight with belligerent Byron litterers I thought it best just to leave a kind note under their windscreen wiper.

Hi There, it began, Couldn't help noticing that you stuck all your rubbish under your car, even though there is a bin just 20 feet away. So I picked it up and put it in the bin for you as you seem incapable of picking up after yourself. Maybe next time you can throw your own garbage away. Here in Byron we like to protect the environment. Cheers. A Byron local.

Passive aggressive, judgey, smug and too long - it was all those things, but what do you do when you see the place you love getting trashed?

You lash out with a kind note. I also gave them a jolly good frowning when I saw them on the beach later.

Which led me to thinking, perhaps the kind note is the way to go in many modern situations.

Especially when so many of us are worn out from having to maintain our personal brand on social media day in, day out.

I'm working on another one now.

Dear Mr Turnbull, it starts, I'm glad we are not giving Australian corporations a tax cut (just at the moment) even though their shareholders would have been super happy about the extra cash they could have whisked away off shore for a nice holiday.

Those of us who haven't really had a wage rise in about four years, can't afford to buy a house or pay our electricity bills never really understood how it would benefit us even though Mr Morrison kept shouting at us about it trickling down.

So we will probably just go ahead and vote for some other political party next chance we get even though all of you down there in the the big white building in Canberra look either a bit too dodgy, crazy, self-sabotaging, slightly racist or coal obsessed.

Cheers. A local voter.